After His Comments On #MeToo, 2018 Should Be The Year We Cancel Bill Clinton

But that’s not the only thing that’s aggravating about this situation. What grinds my gears about Clinton isn’t just the fact that he hasn’t seemed to really learn his lesson; it’s that other people have coddled him so that he really doesn’t have to. In this case, he wrote a book with author James Patterson, and the opening event of the book promotion was at BookCon , a huge gathering where, like many large-scale conventions, a large number of attendees are young people, particularly young women. The move to host Bill Clinton is particularly brash given that the publishing world — and virtually every genre within it — is in the midst of its own #MeToo movement. Last month, Monica Lewinsky was shunned from attending a philanthropy summit hosted by Town & Country because of Clinton, where he introduced another young woman , gun violence activist Emma Gonzalez. The question we have to ask is, why do people keep giving him these gigs? And why are we exposing a new generation of young women to him in this positive light?