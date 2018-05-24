Harvey Weinstein Will Reportedly Turn Himself In On A Sex Crime Charge

According to a report from the New York Daily New, disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein may turn himself into authorities on Friday to face charges for an alleged sex crime.
Per the report, the charges come from an investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's office and NYPD. Weinstein allegedly faces charges by at least one woman, who claims that the Shakespeare in Love producer forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004.
Weinstein has faced numerous sexual misconduct allegations in the past year. In October of 2017, the New York Times published an extensive piece titled "Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers For Decades." Shortly after, a number of women in Hollywood, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, and Lupita Nyong'o, came forward to allege inappropriate behavior from the Hollywood titan.
Per the Daily News report, a special grand jury was allegedly also presented with evidence of possible financial fraud by Weinstein. It is unclear if the charges against Weinstein are connected to this or not.
Refinery29 has reached out to a representative for comment from Weinstein.
Advertisement