You Can Fly To Italy For Under $550 — But Only If You Book ASAP

While you're at your summer barbecue this weekend filling up on corn and watermelon and sipping rosé, what you really should be doing is booking travel plans for the next year.
What makes this weekend the perfect time to catch the travel bug? Emirates launched its special Memorial Day fare sale today, and prices are looking hot. The sale offers discounted round flights to Milan, Athens, Dubai, Mumbai, and Delhi — just to name a few. The sale covers flights from all 12 U.S. gateways to a whopping 91 destinations across the airline's global network.
Act fast, the sale only lasts through May 30, 2018. There are flights to Milan roundtrip for $549 and to Dubai roundtrip for $799. For flights to Milan and Athens, travel in economy class is valid from August 20 through December 18, 2018 and January 9 through April 10, 2019. For all other flights, travel in economy is valid through July 30 through December 6, 2018 and January 9 through April 10, 2019. Not too shabby.
No time or cash flow to book a trip now? Check out our cheap summer travel guide for easy to book trips that won't break the bank.
Advertisement