The Home & Kitchen Deals You Need To Take Advantage Of This Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day Weekend sales are starting up at all sorts of stores and on all kind of websites. Of course, as foodies and home decor fanatics, the deals we're most interested in are those that will save us money on home goods and cookware.
Ahead, we've rounded up all the best deals on everything from art and furniture to kitchen gadgets and dishes. Take a look:
Anthropologie:
As part of its summer kick-off sale, Anthropologie is offering 20% off full-price furniture and decor through Tuesday, May 29. Starting today, its also giving an extra 40% off on-sale home items through Memorial Day.
Art.com:
This Memorial Day Weekend, Art.com will offer 60% off wall-ready framed art and 40% off everything else.
Bouqs:
Even if you're not buying a whole new piece of furniture, you can make your home a little bit nicer with some discounted flowers. Bouqs is offering a "Double Blooms" promotion now through May 28. If you purchase a deluxe size Bouq, you can get it at the price of an original with code "MORESUN."
Burrow:
Burrow's Memorial Day sale won't actually end until June 3. During the sale, you can get $100 off purchases over $1,000, $200 off purchases over $1,300, $300 off purchases over $1,700, $400 off purchases over $2,000, and finally, $500 off purchases over $2,500.
Campaign:
Campaign seating is $100 off now through May 28. Customers can use code "SITANDCHILL" to get the discount on any chair, loveseat, or sofa.
Crane & Canopy:
Crane & Canopy is offering up to 50% off select bedding, duvet covers, and sheets through May 29.
Dormify:
Now through May 29, Dormify will give your purchase when you used the promo code "MAKINGMEMS" at checkout.
Framebridge:
Today through May 28, get 20% off white frames with the custom framing site's "white hot" Memorial Day Sale. Enter code 'WHITEHOT' at checkout.
High Fashion Home:
High Fashion Home is offering 50% off select items. The flash sale ends on Memorial Day.
Lulu & Georgia:
From now until May 29, use the code "LongWknd15" for 15% off purchases of $300 or more, "LongWknd20" for 20% off purchases of $600 or more, and "LongWknd25" for 25% off purchases of $900 or more at Lulu & Georgia.
Macy's:
Now through Monday, May 28, get an extra 20% off and free shipping on home goods, furniture, kitchen tools, and bedding at Macy's. Use the code "MEMDAY" at checkout to take advantage of the savings.
Overstock:
Overstock is offering up to 70% off on everything from area rugs to patio furniture, as well as additional saving on certain brands. Get an extra 15% off select furniture by Corvus, an extra 10% off select furniture by Christopher Knight Home, and an extra 30% off select rugs by Nourison.
Pier 1 Imports:
With its biggest memorial day sale ever, Pier 1 is offering up to 50% off. Plus, all of its outdoor items are on sale. When you spend $1,000 or more, you can get free delivery with the promo code "FREEHD."
Sur La Table:
This isn't specific to Memorial Day, but it is specific to spring ending and summer beginning. Sur La Table is now offering up to 65% off spring clearance items.
Target:
Right now, Target is offering up to 30% off on home goods. It's also adding an extra 15% off on patio items, furniture, rugs, and Casper mattresses, a brand Target formed an exclusive partnership with in May 2017. This Memorial Day sale is valid on online purchases only. Simply used the promo code "HERO" to take advantage of the deals.
Wayfair:
On Wayfair.com, you can now get up to 70% off on bedding, kitchen and dining furniture, wall art and decor, kitchenware, and mattresses. The website is also offering up to 65% off living room, patio, and bedroom furniture, as well as 60% off on lighting. These deals and more are available through Memorial Day.
Williams Sonoma:
William Sonoma is also having a spring clearance sale right now, offering up to 70% off on select cookware, dishes, kitchen tools, appliances, and more.
