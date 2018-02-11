How have you been sleeping lately? If you're like many Americans, the answer to that question might be "not so good." Luckily, Target has teamed up with beloved mattress startup Casper to help you get the rest you deserve every single night, at a price you can afford.
Target announced the new Casper Essential mattress, an introductory level-priced mattress that will be sold exclusively at Target and on Casper's site. A twin-sized Casper Essential costs $350, with a full and queen coming in at $500 and $600, respectively. Still a decent chunk of change, but considering how much time you spend in bed, a good mattress is definitely a worthwhile investment. At those prices, you can afford to upgrade that mattress that you've had since college.
The Casper Essential isn't that different from Casper's other offerings, the original Casper and the Casper Wave. It's still made of the same memory foam that's earned the mattress startup serious acclaim and good reviews. It also comes with a charcoal grey mattress cover and zips off for when you want to gussy it up with your millennial pink bedsheets.
Speaking of bedsheets, Casper and Target also collaborated on a line of bedding that is meant to complement the new Essential mattress. With a 360 thread count, the companies swear you won't deal with any annoying itchiness as you fall asleep, and the 100% cotton will keep you cool during those hot summer nights. It comes in soothing hues like white, light gray, navy blue, and yes, millennial pink. The full set, which is under $100 for a queen-sized bed, comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two standard pillowcases.
If you're unsure about making the plunge into a new bed — and we get it, everyone's preferences are different — you can test out the Casper mattress at 45 Target stores around the country. A full list of stores is available here. Who knows, you might just have the best sleep you've had all year.
