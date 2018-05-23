Everything Leaving Netflix In June

It's officially summer, which means trips to the beach, barbecues, and all kinds of humidity. But if you want to unwind in the comfort of your own air conditioned home and comfy couch, we have a list of all the movies and series leaving Netflix in June that should keep you occupied.
If you hurry, you can still catch Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler fall in love over and over again in 50 First Dates. If a classic Barrymore-Sandler rom-com is not to your taste, and if you have yet to watch Avengers: Infinity War, you have until June 25 to catch up on the Marvel Universe shenanigans in Captain America: Civil War. Perhaps it'll help you answer the question of all questions: which Chris is the best Chris? (Cough, Pine, Cough.)
Other notable titles leaving Netflix include Eminem's, née Marshall Mathers, autobiographical 8 Mile, Emily Blunt's incredibly romantic historical drama Young Victoria, Leo DiCaprio in The Great Gatsby and much more..
