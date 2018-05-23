Everything Coming To Netflix In June

What time is it?
Summertime! That means more time — ostensibly — to sit at home and watch Netflix.
This June, Netflix is taking it easy. The biggest names coming to the site are the Sense8 finale (which will be a movie) and Michelle Wolf's new show The Break with Michelle Wolf. There's also the latter half of the true crime show The Staircase and the second seasons of GLOW and Marvel's Luke Cage.
The most exciting news, perhaps, is that Star Wars: The Last Jedi is arriving on the site. This means you can rewatch it all you like as you try to figure out what exactly a porg is. Not to mention, the Taika Waititi-directed movie Thor: Ragnarok, which I call "the fun Thor," will make its way to Netflix.
Who has time for the beach when there's all this TV to watch? Screw the beach!
See the full list of arriving titles, ahead.