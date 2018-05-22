Hey, Money Diaries fans! We're beginning to talk about our plans for the launch of the Money Diaries book this fall, and we were curious: Would you be interested in a Money Diaries Meet-up?
It's always been a dream of mine to get Money Diaries fans together in real life. We could talk about the series and women and money and maybe throw some financial education in there. One of the best parts of my job is talking to you about your experiences, and I think it would be really exciting to be able to connect with even more readers across the country. And I love the idea you all becoming friends offline, too. I know that some of you already have!
If you are interested in a Money Diaries meet-up, fill out the form below. And drop me a note in the comments if you have any specific ideas on how we could make these the best events ever. Money Diaries wouldn't be the amazing series it is without all of your support, so thank you!
