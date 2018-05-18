Getting ready for a wedding is certainly different when you're marrying a prince. Meghan Markle probably isn't stressed about whether the DJ will show up on time or if the florist will get everything right. She's most certainly not responsible for the details. Still, Saturday’s Royal Wedding is a big effing deal, and everyone wants to know how she's handling it. Not the least the gaggle of press watching her enter the Clivedon House Hotel on Sunday evening.
"Wonderful, thank you," Markle said, when someone asked how she's doing. She waved, and walked with her mother, Doria Ragland, into the hotel, where they were going to have tea with Queen Elizabeth.
Ms. Meghan Markle arrives at Cliveden House Hotel, accompanied by her mother Ms. Doria Ragland #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/SqOFhb0Wr5— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 18, 2018
This girl is certainly ready to be a Brit. There's no nervous giggling, no comment about wedding jitters. None of her body language indicates there's something huge about to occur. She's cool as a dainty cucumber sandwich and about to have tea.
Come to think of it though, so is her mother. Maybe this poise in the midst of round-the-clock laser-focused attention on her every move has nothing at all to do with her preparations to be a royal and everything to do with the woman who raised her.
Even though she isn't frantically calling vendors or switching around seating arrangements, Markle's week hasn't been completely smooth. Just hours before her tea, Kensington Palace announced that since her father is recovering from heart surgery, the last-minute replacement to walk her down the aisle would be her future father-in-law, Prince Charles. Some of us would be tearing our hair out with all that family drama. You would at least be able to detect the slightest bit of puffy redness beneath our eyes. That is just one of the reasons we are sitting at a computer right now and not having tea with the queen.
