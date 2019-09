Although Clarisse, like every other character, probably would have benefitted from a longer Fahrenheit 451, at least the movie does take on an interesting lens with two leads of color (Boutella is Algerian). This is especially true for Montag, as we watch a Black man walk through a world that has fully fallen into America's worst fascist impulses. Viewers will likely notice Montag is usually the only Black person in his squad, and it’s very clear his underlings resent that. When the N-word is dropped during a conversation with Montag, or someone uses “boy” in that way that immediately reminds you of slavery, it’s impossible not to feel something visceral in your body. All of a sudden, we're reminded we need more dystopian entertainment with people of color at the forefront.