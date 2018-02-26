Fahrenheit 451 is based on Ray Bradbury's novel of the same name, a dystopian allegory about the perils of censorship. In Bradbury's imagined future, books are verboten. Jordan will play Guy Montag, a 'fireman' burdened with the task of burning books. Over time, Montag starts to question his faith in the bookless society. Maybe, er, books have value? (What's a book? This is the internet.) Given the way society is currently toggling with media, politics, and potential censorship, Fahrenheit 451 feels all the more prescient.