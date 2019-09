Michael B. Jordan, lover of anime and current star of Black Panther, will soon be making literal fire — we already know that he is fire, now he's making fire, get it? — in the HBO movie rendition of Fahrenheit 451. HBO dropped the trailer today, a fiery nugget of future good TV, and it features Jordan at his very best. He growls, he stares, and, at one point, he looks at Captain Beatty (Michael Shannon, a different sort of snack) and says, "I want to burn." He's like the Killmonger , but instead of mongering for human kills, he's hungering to blaze books.