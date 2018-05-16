Everything in this film, from the set design of their stuffy, rinky dink beach hotel to the costumes is meant to suggest the very ordinary existence of two people stuck in an era with no outlet for sexuality or even personality. Edward and Florence's impromptu meet-cute, at an Oxford University nuclear disarmament meeting, suggests a willingness to break free from their parents' conventional mores. There's an immediate attraction, and a quick courtship that's a little difficult to fathom coming from today's era, but feels true to the time. And perhaps because they are of their time, the two can't ever quite figure out how to get where they want to go, at least not together. Throughout their relationship, and even more so during the honeymoon scenes, Florence is hiding a tense secret with roots in a past trauma that's only ever hinted at: She doesn't want sex. Ever. When she finally shares this with her husband, after a particularly excruciating thwarted sexual encounter, he can't accept it. But can their relationship survive?