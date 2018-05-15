Meghan Markle’s Father Is Still Trying To Attend The Royal Wedding

For the longest time, we've been wishing we were in Meghan Markle's shoes during the lead up to her fairy-tale Royal Wedding. But imagine having all of the stress of your wedding week and then hearing the news that your father had a heart attack. As of Monday night it seemed like Thomas Markle's health would prevent him from walking his daughter down the aisle. On Tuesday, however, he seemed to have a little hope that he'd be able to attend after all.
"I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle," Markle told TMZ. At the same time, he also revealed to the gossip site that he's back in the hospital after experiencing chest pains again. Last week's heart attack "seriously damaged" his heart, he said. He has been in touch with Meghan, he said, so at least he hasn’t been uninvited.
If he manages to get discharged, the question is whether it would be in time for him to meet his future son-in-law's family, including Queen Elizabeth, before the wedding.
Skeptics may wonder why this news is coming courtesy of TMZ, but that's been a pattern for certain members of the Markle family. This is the latest update in a flurry of headlines surrounding Markle, a former TV lighting director who lives in Mexico. Samantha Markle, Meghan's estranged half-sister, told Good Morning Britain on Tuesday that her father had been under a lot of stress due to the paparazzi who were so dedicated to following him, they rented the house next to his. Samantha has taken the blame for her father's arrangement with a photographer to stage photos of him making preparations for the wedding.
'He was living a very quiet and peaceful life... he was avoiding the media' Samantha Markle speaks about her father ahead of #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/By9i8Nhcpc— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 15, 2018
"He was really having heart pains and suffered a heart attack," Samantha told Good Morning Britain. While describing the press’ behavior toward her father in recent weeks, she also called up the memory of Princess Diana's death while being chased by paparazzi. Pure tact, that one.
Kensington Palace has not officially stated whether or not there has been a change in who will walk Meghan down the aisle when she weds Prince Harry on Saturday, though we assume it would be her mother, Doria Ragland.
"This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding," read a statement from the palace on Monday. "She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation."
