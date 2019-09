"I read somewhere that it has to be true, since I'm from Amsterdam and Amsterdam is the capital of Denmark. Can we just set that straight here: It is not," Herbers told Harper's Bazaar . "I'm a huge Borgen fan though, and Sidse Babett Knudsen is one of my favorite actresses. I saw a photo of her and me, and I have to say I too see the resemblance. Also in the way we both hold our cigarette. I'd love to take credit for doing that on purpose to distract people from me actually being The Man in Black's daughter, but I didn't. Maybe it means we'll star in a movie together sometime in which we do get to play the same person—or relatives. I'd love that."