If you're still terrified of trusting Bernard's Westworld timeline, there is even more evidence littered throughout season 2 that proves the secret host and Elsie’s adventure truly does occur “now.”A lot of that evidence comes in the form of everyone's storyline. First of all, Clementine Pennyfeather (Angela Sarafyan) drops Bernard off at Elsie’s cave prison right after Dolores’ “Virtu E Fortuna” battle against the Delos Forces. You can tell this is true because Clementine is wearing the same outfit in both episodes and has the same bizarre, post-rebellion look on her face. Secondly, Bernard and Elsie talk about Ford’s death repeatedly, which only could happen “now,” since it’s not like the pair experienced the one-time-only murder previously. And, the third and most important piece of proof comes in the form of Bernard and Elsie finding host-human hybrid James Delos (Peter Mullan) in his weird holding cell.