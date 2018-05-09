We Asked A Tarot Reader What The Future Holds For Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes — what, exactly? As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding approaches, the temptation to speculate wildly on what the future holds for them is very real. Sure, we could wait and see what happens as the months and years unfold naturally, but, honestly, we're impatient.
So, we turned to intuitive tarot reader and author Theresa Reed to help us take a closer look at the past, present, and future of the royal-couple-to-be. For her reading, Reed drew one card for each time period and discussed the significance of each one. From what she divined, it's hardly wild speculation to say that the future looks bright for these two.
Read on to discover what's in the cards for Prince Harry and Markle.