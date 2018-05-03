Story from TV Shows

Sammi Sweetheart Subtly Responds To Ronnie's Outbursts

Rebecca Farley
Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images.
Ronni Magro broke up with his girlfriend Jen Harley this week after a public spat on their respective Instagram stories. And now, his ex Sammi Sweetheart appears to be joining in the fun. Sweetheart, whose real name is Sammi Giancola, is a Jersey Shore alum, but she decided not to participate in the recent Jersey Shore reunion. She and Magro dated on the original iteration of the show. Earlier this week, a source told Us Weekly that Magro still loves Giancola. Magro also semi-admitted feelings for her during an episode of Jersey Short: Family Vacation. And, Giancola appears to have responded on Instagram. (Communication in 2018 is fun!)
Advertisement
Giancola shared a photo of herself with her current boyfriend with the caption "tbt." She added a heart. Oof! Looks like she's in love with her current beau, and isn't interested in slinking back to Magro, who, yes, called his ex-girlfriend a "hoe" on Sunday. Magro and Giancola entertained a tumultuous relationship that lasted up until 2016, which was the last time they were photographed together.

#TBT Him ♥️ ?????

A post shared by Samantha? "Sammi Sweetheart" (@sammisweetheart) on

In early April, Giancola took to Instagram to share why she decided not to go on the show.
"I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and my relationship," she wrote in a post. "I am not the same as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations."
Read These Stories Next:
Why Are We All So Obsessed With Gawking At Staten Island?
Why Is Jersey Shore's Ronnie Slut Shaming The Mother Of His Child?
Jersey Shore Family Vacation Is Basically A Middle Finger To Mommy Shamers
Advertisement

More from TV

R29 Original Series