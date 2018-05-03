Sammi Sweetheart Subtly Responds To Ronnie's Outbursts

Ronni Magro broke up with his girlfriend Jen Harley this week after a public spat on their respective Instagram stories. And now, his ex Sammi Sweetheart appears to be joining in the fun. Sweetheart, whose real name is Sammi Giancola, is a Jersey Shore alum, but she decided not to participate in the recent Jersey Shore reunion. She and Magro dated on the original iteration of the show. Earlier this week, a source told Us Weekly that Magro still loves Giancola. Magro also semi-admitted feelings for her during an episode of Jersey Short: Family Vacation. And, Giancola appears to have responded on Instagram. (Communication in 2018 is fun!)
Giancola shared a photo of herself with her current boyfriend with the caption "tbt." She added a heart. Oof! Looks like she's in love with her current beau, and isn't interested in slinking back to Magro, who, yes, called his ex-girlfriend a "hoe" on Sunday. Magro and Giancola entertained a tumultuous relationship that lasted up until 2016, which was the last time they were photographed together.
In early April, Giancola took to Instagram to share why she decided not to go on the show.
"I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and my relationship," she wrote in a post. "I am not the same as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations."
