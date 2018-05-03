Diptyque's New Summer Collaboration Is Really Trippy

Some of the greatest collaborations result from pairing two unlikely artists and letting them work their magic together. 1980 had Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat. 2007 had Prince and Amy Winehouse. 2018? We get Diptyque x Carnovsky — and it's almost as iconic.
In 1961, Diptyque was brought to life by three artists: Christiane Gautrot, an interior designer; Desmond Knox-Leet, a painter; and Yves Coueslant, a theater director and set designer. Gorgeous, original design has been a constant throughout the brand's history, and the summer launch — a hair mist and a hand & body cleansing gel in the best-selling Eau des Sens fragrance — is no exception.
What makes this so special isn't just the fact that your friends will think you're the epitome of good taste when they see this hand wash in your bathroom or go in for a hug and catch a whiff of your hair, it's the products' companion illustrations by Carnovsky, a Milan-based art and design team comprised of Francesco Rugi and Silvia Quintanilla. The duo specializes in atmospheric wallpaper and their contemporary depiction of the Greek myth Hesperides, which covers the Diptyque packaging, will disorient you with its hallucinatory prints. Each print they create — whether it's on a tapestry or in a book — requires three colored lenses (red, blue, and green) to illuminate different layers of illustrations unrecognizable to the naked eye.
Mary Wallace, Diptyque Marketing Manager, explains that this collaboration is as purposeful as it is perplexing. "Carnovsky is a unique duo who create beauty through confusion and confusion with beauty. Eau des Sens is designed to shake up and 'confuse' the senses with its fresh interpretation of the orange blossom as you’ve never experienced before,” she says.
Starting today, you can purchase the Eau des Sens Cleansing Gel and Hair Mist wrapped in Carnovsky-designed boxes on the brand's site. Check them out ahead along with the campaign video and get ready to daydream of a mythical Greek wonderland.