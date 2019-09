Diptyque's New Summer Collaboration Is Really Trippy

What makes this so special isn't just the fact that your friends will think you're the epitome of good taste when they see this hand wash in your bathroom or go in for a hug and catch a whiff of your hair, it's the products' companion illustrations by Carnovsky , a Milan-based art and design team comprised of Francesco Rugi and Silvia Quintanilla. The duo specializes in atmospheric wallpaper and their contemporary depiction of the Greek myth Hesperides, which covers the Diptyque packaging, will disorient you with its hallucinatory prints . Each print they create — whether it's on a tapestry or in a book — requires three colored lenses (red, blue, and green) to illuminate different layers of illustrations unrecognizable to the naked eye.