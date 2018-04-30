Aidy Bryant's Surprise Wedding Was, Unfortunately, Not Cardi B-Themed

Aidy Bryant, a.k.a. Lil Baby Aidy, is married! The Saturday Night Live star shared a wedding photo on Instagram today as a low-key announcement of her marriage to fellow comedian Conner O'Malley. She wore, as per her Insta tags, Prada shoes. (Not bloody shoes, but they'll do!) She also appears to be wearing a dress designed by part-time SNL designer Sam Bennett, who also designed the bird costume she wore in the weirdest sketch of last year.
Bryant and O'Malley met almost a decade ago in Chicago when they were working at the Annoyance theater. For years, O'Malley wrote for Late Night with Seth Meyers while Bryant worked at Saturday Night Live just a few studios away.
"We've been together a long time — we've been together almost nine years," Bryant told Meyers on Late Night last year. "So, a lot of the shimmer and shine has faded. And we're just living every damn day as best we can." O'Malley proposed in the fall of 2016, right around the weekend Lin Manuel-Miranda hosted Saturday Night Live. Bryant officially revealed her engagement on Late Night, but eagle-eyed fans spotted a ring on her finger in an Instagram photo from April of 2017.
"I walked in the door, and our dog had a bow tie on, and I was like, 'My dog doesn't wear a bow tie,'" Bryant recalled on Late Night. "And then, basically the second I shut the door, a man, who I discovered was Conner, came running around the corner, and was just like, 'Will you marry me?'"
O'Malley is currently working on Joe Pera Talks With You, a new live action series from Adult Swim, while Bryant can be seen in the film I Feel Pretty, in theaters today.
