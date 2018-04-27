ABBA Is Releasing New Music Because Good Things Can Happen

Do you want to dance? Do you want to jive?Because if you're like us, when we hear the familiar synthesizer melody of ABBA's 1974 mega-hit "Dancing Queen," we immediately begin shaking our butts. The song may be 44 years old, but it has made millions of people dance like we're young, sweet, and only 17. And because the band has always been about having the time of your life, ABBA has decided to reunite, reports Rolling Stone, bringing us the joy we need in these fraught political times.
The beloved Swedish pop group is hitting the studio to record new music (!) that will reportedly premiere in December as part of a live special in partnership with the BBC and NBC. "We all felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio," they wrote on Instagram. "So we did. And it was like time had stood still and we had only been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!" Excuse us, does this mean that they're giving us more disco masterpieces? And more importantly, can bring on the "Mamma mia, here we go again" puns?
Is there a catch? There is totally a catch, because nothing is pure anymore. The band will be playing lives shows, but they won't look like, well, they're from a different era. Instead, the band will be utilizing virtual reality technology to simulate their faces and bodies from their disco heyday. In other words, while no one in ABBA is deceased, VR images will be superimposed on top of the band to "de-age" them. We're not getting 2018 ABBA, we're getting pseudo-1979 hologram ABBA. Process that for a second. Yes, we agree it's strange. Let's hold hands and walk down the uncanny valley together.
Still, if a little bit of humanoid creepiness is the price for new ABBA music, we'll take it. The dance must go on.
