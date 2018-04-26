Harvey Weinstein won’t likely be credited for any big-screen blockbusters anytime in the near future, but his headline-making, cringe-worthy antics over the last few decades are inspiring a movie we can all rally behind: a Spotlight-esque film highlighting the investigative team behind his downfall.
According to Deadline, Annapurna and Plan B just partnered to acquire the rights for a film about New York Times reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, and their long-term investigation into Weinstein and the decades of sexual misconduct that led to their bombshell — and Pulitzer Prize-winning — reports last October. The movie is expected to focus not on Weinstein but on Kantor and Twohey’s groundbreaking journalism in the vein of All the President’s Men and Spotlight.
It’s a welcome change of pace following news that Charlie Rose is set to star in a new talk show series that would provide a platform for high-profile men to talk about how sexual misconduct allegations have negatively impacted them. Possible guests on the show would include Matt Lauer and Louis C.K., according to Page Six (no, but really).
The Weinstein movie, on the other hand, is getting something very wrong, very right: giving the proverbial mic to the hard-working journalists who helped break the biggest scandal Hollywood has seen in decades, one that shook up the outdated, patriarchal industry standard and gave rise to the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, as well as sparked candid conversations around pay equality and representation on the big screen.
Plan B is the production partnership between Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, and is currently also working on projects starring Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet (Beautiful Boy), as well as the follow-up to Barry Jenkins’ Oscar-winning Moonlight (If Beale Street Could Talk).
