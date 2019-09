It wasn't until she saw press photos of Rihanna after she endured a horrific beating from then-boyfriend Chris Brown that Kelis decided to leave her marriage. "When the Rihanna and Chris Brown pictures came out I thought about coming out because I also had bruises all over my body," she said. Her pain mirrored Rihanna's pain, and that inspired her to realize that she too was being abused. Kelis was pregnant with their son at the time, and said that she "felt like I wasn’t going to bring a child into this."