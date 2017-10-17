How To Advocate For Safety For Domestic Violence Survivors

A2 Survivors should not have to leave home to find peace & safety. We advocate that every home should be a safe home. #Safety4Survivors pic.twitter.com/eAfmPv3bh4— NNEDV (@nnedv) October 17, 2017
A3. Isolation was a big reason my abuse went on so long. Housing for victims of domestic violence is vital. #safety4survivors— Donna Kaz (@donnakaz) October 17, 2017
Latinx survivors may not feel safe reporting DV or IPV to the police—immigration status can be used against survivors. #Safety4Survivors https://t.co/v62Dk5RkSx— Safe Communities (@NNSCommunities) October 17, 2017
Yes. I often see disabled victims left out of DV conversations even though they are more at risk than able-bodied victims #Safety4Survivors https://t.co/EbgMPzkHnk— Leigh Stein (@rhymeswithbee) October 17, 2017
A3 More than 50% of homeless women report that DV was the immediate cause of their homelessness. #Safety4Survivors: https://t.co/pIH0GJYD6p pic.twitter.com/nCkzNJYe5J— NNEDV (@nnedv) October 17, 2017
A7. Media often erases LGBTQ identities when talking about IPV. LGBTQ representation is vital to ending IPV #Safety4Survivors— AVP (@antiviolence) October 17, 2017