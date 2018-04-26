The family of Tim Bergling, who performed under the stage name Avicii, released a second statement to Billboard regarding the DJ's death last week. The family doesn't disclose anything about his cause of death, but their words seem to suggest that Bergling, 28, may have died by suicide.
"Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions," the family writes. "When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most -- music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace...Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed."
Advertisement
Last week, Bergling was found dead in Muscat, Oman, in a hotel room while vacationing. Billboard reports that two autopsies were performed, and neither revealed evidence of foul play or criminal suspicion. His body has been returned to his family in Sweden.
In their statement, the family touched on Bergling's decision to quit performing live in 2016. He retired from live performing due to health conditions; the DJ reportedly suffered from acute pancreatitis due to excessive alcohol consumption. Variety also notes that Avicii had his appendix and gallbladder removed just a couple years prior in 2014.
While it is impossible to know if Bergling suffered from depression, his family's statement makes clear that he struggled to find happiness. In the United States, men are 3.53 times more likely to die by suicide than women. It's clear that this is an issue that our culture is ignoring.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement