Shea Diamond Wants You To Groove & Be An Ally At The Same Time

"Well, he reached out to me, which is amazing. I had just gotten through this divorce — okay. So, 'Keisha Complexion' is very complicated. I was in a relationship where a guy thought I was beautiful, but he thought I should have been lighter. He did a number on me and my psyche, telling me that he preferred lighter women. He told me all I was was a pretty face. I decided after that that I wouldn't allow anybody to rob me of knowing that I'm beautiful. We allow people to rob us of the fact that we are beautiful. This song is honoring the mother of everything. This is the strong coffee you're gonna get without any cappuccino. This is pure coffee. It's just coming to you in a pretty way, wrapped up in a bow. [The video] shows this guy being attracted to her, not in spite of her dark skin, but because she's dark-skinned. That message is powerful alone."