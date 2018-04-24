What's that old saying? "Make new friends, but keep the old." Yeah, Netflix doesn't live by that edict. Netflix takes the sandcastle route: build up all the fun stuff, then, when a wave comes, wash it all away. In reality, the streaming site's contracts with certain titles expire, meaning Netflix has to remove them from the catalogue.
This May, the site is being kind, at least in a utilitarian sense. The titles leaving are few and far between. That said, they are beloved movies and television shows — why does Netflix insist on taking away The Cheetah Girls? How else are we going to dance to "Cinderella" on Saturday night?
Luckily, Netflix will replace these movies with even better content. May has some big chompers in store: There's the Scandinavian television show The Rain as well as John Mulaney's comedy special Kid Gorgeous. With friends like these, who needs expiring titles?
Ahead, the full list of everything leaving Netflix in May.