Natasha Leggero & Moshe Kasher Are Thankful Their Baby Is Cool

Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher are married, and yeah, they'll talk about it. The comedians effectively took their marriage on the road in a show called "The Honeymoon Tour," which is now a Netflix special titled The Honeymoon Stand Up Special. (They married in 2015.) In the special, which arrived on Netflix last week, Leggero does a 30 minute set, Kasher does 30 minutes, then they do another 30 of tag-teaming audience work. They invite couples on stage and gently roast them, offering the occasional piece of marriage advice.
As a team, Leggero and Kasher are unflappable. Nothing is off limits; they squabble over their respective star power in the first few minutes of the special, and, later, Kasher deems one of their audience participants a "sociopath." It's all comedy that might seem cruel if weren't swaddled in the blanket of their relationship. It's hard to forget that Kasher and Leggero love each other, even when they insist that they don't. Speaking to Refinery29 over the phone, Kasher, who is on the Pacific Coast during the call, jokes that he's already left Leggero and their newly born baby.
"We're apart most of the time these days. Ever since the special came out, there's been a real schism in our relationship," he says.
Leggero, who's at home, laughs. "Ever since the baby was born, Moshe's had to go surfing every other day," she says. She was pregnant with the baby when she taped The Honeymoon Standup Special. Now that she's here, they can maybe rest for a minute; let the honeymoon schtick go. Then again, maybe they're working on The Parenthood Special. With Leggero and Kasher, ever-confessional and slightly anarchic, you never really know.
Refinery29: Where are you both right now?
Natasha Leggero: "I'm at our home."
Moshe Kasher: "I'm just in our car, but I've left Natasha and the baby to find my calling here at the sea. What were you gonna say, Tash?"
NL: "No, it's just funny that you're surfing."
Moshe, are you surfing?
MK: "I was, but I'm not currently surfing. I get out of the car for all interviews."
Speaking of surfing, I feel like y'all have been around since before the sort of "comedy wellness" boom — before we had so many vegan sober comedians who do standup about therapy. I'm curious how that's affected your own careers.
MK: "You're so right. Not only have we been doing comedy longer than the wellness trend; we've been doing comedy long before the comedy trend. When we first started, nobody was a comedian. It was unusual to be a comedian. Now, everybody's a comedian. Being a comedian is the 'being a DJ' of the mid-2000s. And then they got rid of the whole idea that comedians were drug addicts and coke heads. With some notable exceptions. So, now everybody's healthy, and a comedian."
NL: "When comedy's not popular, the type of people who become comedians usually have dark issues. And I think maybe everyone kind of bonds over that, and that makes the comedy a little more dark."
MK: "What's funny about me regarding that is I've always rejected the idea that Natasha's referring to, that comedians are dark people that have really troubled pasts—"
NL: "Not really troubled, but something bad has happened to all of them."
MK: "I always rejected that idea, and then I remember that I went to rehab three times by the time that I was 16. So, maybe Natasha's onto something, not me."
Moshe, you've referred to Natasha's stand-up persona as a "character" before. Would you say the same about your own standup?
NL: "I think Moshe can vouch for the fact that I'm pretty much the character I am on stage."
MK: [Laughs] "My opinion of standup is that everybody on stage is theirselves times two, three, four, five — all the way until you get into real characters. There's a part of them in there. Yeah, I'm definitely doing a persona onstage, but what I say about Natasha — not that she's a character — but that she's got the most well-defined persona in modern comedy, in my opinion. And also, the most-defined persona in our bedroom."
NL: "I heard someone describe it as, when you're onstage, you're your evil twin. Your persona should be your evil twin."
You two have such different styles — how did you synthesize that for the special?
MK: "I don't think we did synthesize it. I think that's why people love the show. Natasha and my styles are so completely different and disparate, and the only thing that connects us is our actual connection. That, you know, we're a family."
NL: "That's what's connecting us on stage, that we're talking about each other."
After interviewing so many couples on the road, did you get a sense of who would be a good interview versus a terrible interview?
NL: "One thing I will say is there were definitely a type of people we didn't want to interview, which was, as soon as you ask the crowd [for a volunteer], they would start screaming, jumping up and down, and running up to the stage, and they're usually just wasted. And wanted to say 'Hi' onstage."
MK: "The more enthusiastic the person was, the worse the interview was gonna be. And the funny ones were usually one person wanted to come up, and another person was reluctant to come up, because there was something really juicy happening there."
Natasha, in your portion of the special, you do a bit where you ask audience members if they've ever seen a man masturbating in public. It's prescient, considering the events of fall of 2017.
NL: "Yeah, in my special, in the end, when I was on the road, I just started throwing it out there — this started two years ago, before any of the backlash or the '#metoo.' I would just start asking girls in the crowd, 'Have you ever seen a man jerk off in public?' And so many people would raise their hand every night. That I just started turning it into a bit, and I would hear their stories. And men couldn't believe that this had happened to almost every woman in the crowd."
MK: "I can say that from a male perspective. Like, I have been privy to watch Natasha tell that joke more than probably any other man in the world. And probably a hundred times. After a while, it really started to take my breath away, the percentages of women that raised their hand when she asked. I'm not a big fan of the idea that comedy should always "speak truth to power" or whatever, or make some broader point. I think comedy sometimes can just be jokes, and that's good enough. But there was this very interesting kind of polemic that expressed to me, as a man. Like, through this joke, you can see the statistical insanity of how many women have dealt with just this one small, maybe the least invasive form of sexual assault. It was this window into how intense and toxic it can be out there."
NL: "And also, the answers are so crazy. In our special, there's this woman — I always improvise it, because the answers are always so crazy — but during the special, one of the women was like, 'the children's section of the library.' People when they were 5 at the playground. On a subway — I would say almost 50% of the women in the crowd had seen a man masturbating in the subway while staring at them. It's just one of the things that women don't usually talk about because it's not that huge of a deal."
Are you still in touch with the couples from the special?
MK: "Mary-Margaret tweeted at us — one of the last couples. I think they're all pretty stoked with how they turned out. I think people really like being in that hot seat. They come up, they want to get made fun of in a good way. And I think, speaking of Natasha's joke, there's something about laughing at really sensitive things that innately make things better."
NL: "We had two people contact us, telling us after our show, they decided to get married. And then we had one who actually contacted us and told us they decided to get a divorce."
MK: "We've done really strong work out here."
What are you going to tell your child when they grow up and see all this material where you're complaining about them?
NL: "We haven't really complained about our baby. I mean, we didn't know that she was gonna be cool."
MK: "That's what we'll say: 'We had no idea you were gonna be cool!' I think — I hope. I'm praying. That our baby will be raised — you know, there is nothing sacred in our marriage."
NL: "When I first met Moshe, I would be like, 'Can I make fun of that?' Or 'Can I talk about that?' And he would always say, 'I absolutely do not care, you can always make fun of me in any way on stage.' Most boyfriends aren't like that."
MK: "That's the deal with being a comedian that I hope our kid will be raised in a family that's roasting each other enough to understand that it's a joke. I've always rejected the idea that making fun of something means that you don't like it, or that it's disrespectful. I kinda only make fun of things that I care about. So, hopefully, that's true. But most likely what will happen is that she will rebel against us and she will have a terrible sense of humor and deeply resent us."
NL: "I think it's gonna be great."
