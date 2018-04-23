Natasha Leggero & Moshe Kasher Are Thankful Their Baby Is Cool

MK: "I can say that from a male perspective. Like, I have been privy to watch Natasha tell that joke more than probably any other man in the world. And probably a hundred times. After a while, it really started to take my breath away, the percentages of women that raised their hand when she asked. I'm not a big fan of the idea that comedy should always "speak truth to power" or whatever, or make some broader point. I think comedy sometimes can just be jokes, and that's good enough. But there was this very interesting kind of polemic that expressed to me, as a man. Like, through this joke, you can see the statistical insanity of how many women have dealt with just this one small, maybe the least invasive form of sexual assault. It was this window into how intense and toxic it can be out there."