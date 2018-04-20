Rachel Weisz's Uncontainable Glow Gave Away Her Pregnancy

During a recent interview with the New York Times Rachel Weisz was glowing. The 48-year-old actress was glowing so radiantly, and so vibrantly, that it was distracting from the journalist's creative process. And it wasn't from avocado masks, or expensive treatments — it was because she was (and is) pregnant.
While speaking with Maureen Dowd about her new movie, Disobedience, in which she plays an adult woman returning to her Orthodox Jewish childhood home in North London after her father's death, Dowd immediately inquires about Weisz better-than-Goop glow: “Don’t you have some secret to share with the readers of The New York Times, like an avocado face mask or acupuncture?”
Weisz takes the bait — presumably she planned to reveal and confirm her pregnancy during this interview — and confirmed that she is expecting a "little human."
"I’ll be showing soon," she said, adding,"Daniel [Craig] and I are so happy. We’re going to have a little human. We can’t wait to meet him or her. It’s all such a mystery."
Weisz and Craig have been married for seven years, and each share a child with a previous partner: Weisz, an 11-year-old, Henry, with Darren Aronofsky (most recently Jennifer Lawrence's ex), and Craig, a 25-year-old daughter named Ella, with his ex wife Fiona Loudon.
In addition to confirming their pregnancy, Weisz also hilariously confirmed (and denied) a few other rumors and whispers about her and her friends. Highlights include: yes, it's best to pronounce Michael Caine's name as "My cocaine," and no, Craig doesn't give her a foot massage every night before bed. Although, to keep up this glow, maybe he should start.
