Lush Is Doing Something Major For Moms This Mother's Day

Even if you're the golden child who never forgets to call home at least once a week, searching for the perfect Mother's Day gift is never a walk in the park. Sure, she'll leave you several voicemails in a row that sound like an emergency but are just her urgent need to discuss your second cousin's recent Facebook activity at length, but ask her what kind of flowers she wants and she gets all shy all of a sudden. So, to make saying thanks a little easier, Lush is here to help with an exclusive new collection made specifically for the most important woman in your life. (You wouldn't even have a life without her, you know.)
This seasonal lineup includes new bath bombs with scents to rival the bouquets at your local florist, and the bubble-bar hybrid Bubbleroon will turn her nightly bath ritual up a notch. A gift set loaded with soaps can't even begin to make up for all the hours she spent driving you to and from soccer practice and putting up with you all through your angsty stage, but you can bet it'll make her feel good to practice a little self-care this year.
Ahead, your first look at Lush's new Mother's Day bath collection, available now...