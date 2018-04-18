Yesterday, People teased its 2018 "Most Beautiful" cover star by calling her "a performer, mother and role model whose honesty, humor, confidence and sheer star power make her one of the most beloved and fascinating entertainers on the planet." Who could it possibly be? Today, the magazine revealed the cover, which features pop star Pink, née Alecia Moore, and her two kids. The magazine has also renamed the issue entirely, dubbing it the "beautiful issue," no superlatives necessary.
This has been the year of Pink. The star released her seventh studio album Beautiful Trauma and accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. Not to mention, she sang the national anthem at the 2018 Super Bowl despite being sick with the flu. Her People cover, though, focuses on parenthood. Pink has two kids, Jameson, 15 months, and Willow, 6, with husband Carey Hart.
"I have so many worries and fears as a parent," she admitted. "I’m such a worrier. They’re going to be fine. They chose this family. They know what they’re doing. But the world, I don’t know if the world’s going to be fine, and so I pray a lot. I cry a lot. I talk to them a lot. I hope a lot. I curse a lot." According to People, in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres to air today, Pink said that she feels "more beautiful" because of the cover.
"I’ve decided that for the whole week that the magazine is out no one is allowed to look me directly in my eye," she joked.
People's Beautiful issue, which will arrive on newsstands this Friday, also includes interviews with grown-ish actress Yara Shahidi and Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev.
