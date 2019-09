But, in reality, it's not about the poop. What's more frustrating is that this is another example of how, after ten years, the men haven't had to grow up. The biggest struggle for Snooki and JWoww is motherhood. They miss their children, so much so that Snooki almost left mid-episode. The women are in visible emotional agony every time we see them, but are using this reunion as a chance to let loose for the first time in years, while the men have...what? Developed new workout routines and shit in every available toilet? Advocated for the pull-out method while their girlfriend is back home pregnant for that very reason? Even The Situation, who did the impressive work of getting his act together and becoming sober, nets zero due to the fact that he's literally on trial for tax evasion . Vinny Guadagnino continues to come out on top, but only for the bare-minimum reason that he isn't outwardly destructive. (Vinny, I still love you, email me!