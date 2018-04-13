Danielle and Laura Kosann consider themselves anti-foodies. The sisters run the stylish food site The New Potato and recently authored an equally stylish cookbook, Great Tastes. "We really like things to be delicious, comforting and no-fuss. The recipes in the book reflect this, as we really aren't foodies in the traditional sense," the pair told Refinery29. The Kosanns took a uniquely personal approach to Great Tastes, organizing the recipes in a morning to evening format and filling the pages with a collage of life experiences tied to each dish: "We've always said food isn't about 'food' for us, it's about the experience," they shared.
Danielle and Laura live by a strict philosophy of having fun in the kitchen, "whether it's an easy weeknight healthy recipe, or fall-off-the-bone ribs that you simmer for hours on a Saturday night while hanging out with friends." We're planning on trying out some of the recipes from the book, like the stacked grilled cheese or sweet potato cheesecake, while keeping the sisters' top kitchen tip in mind: "Don't stress. We've never been ones to worry if something doesn't come out perfectly. Cooking should be fun and relaxing, not stressful. It should be about enjoying life!"
Ahead, the Kosann sisters share three favorite recipes from the cookbook that perfectly encapsulate the inspiration behind Great Tastes, "We don't like working with super complicated ingredients, we just love to be in the kitchen with a glass of wine enjoying ourselves, hanging out with friends and family, and throwing simple things together." If an anti-foodie dinner includes wine, hanging out, and simply throwing ingredients together, well then you can call us anti-foodies, too.