We're lucky to find ourselves in a position where we can actually employ the phrase, "another week, another free coffee." Last Friday, it was cold brew samples from Dunkin Donuts, and today, it's free full-sized coffees from Wawa. What a time to be alive!
Today, those who live near what some consider the holy grail of convenience stores can celebrate Wawa Day with a free coffee in any size they desire. Just to clarify, Wawa Day is the name given to the day celebrating the chain's founding back in 1964. According to a press release, this day was first observed in 2014, on Wawa's 50th anniversary. On that special occasion four years ago, The Wawa Foundation was launched with a goal to "donate $50 million to causes supporting health, hunger, and everyday hero by 2018." The foundation has reached its goal so that, dear friends, is why we get free coffee.
Throughout Wawa Day 2018, the convenience chain expects to give out around 2 million free cups of coffee. If you want one of those cups to be yours, simply pop by one of the over 790 Wawa locations at any point today and grab any size cup of joe you'd like. No other purchase is required, and there are no strings attached. Really, the only downside is that we worry what we're going to do next week when we can't find another coffee freebie.
