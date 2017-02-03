This Guy Spent His Entire Birthday Going Around Eating Free Food

Obviously, the best part about turning another year older is the cake. And, if that cake comes for free, well, that's just one more reason to celebrate. But what if you had over ten more reasons to celebrate, all in the form of free food? That would be the best birthday ever, right? You may think it's impossible, but a YouTuber named Kent Yoshimura pulled it off on his birthday this year. Before his big birthday adventure, Yoshimura did his research and compiled a list of restaurants, diners, and cafes where he could get free food and free drinks on his birthday. Then, he and a friend spent the day hitting up every single spot. He started off with a grand slam breakfast from Denny's and ended it with a fresh Krispy Kreme doughnut. In-between, he got a few coffees, a couple burgers, and much more. By the end of the experiment, the birthday boy had enjoyed $94.54-worth of freebies. Watch his whole day unfold in the video below and be sure to take notes so you can recreate the adventure on your next birthday.