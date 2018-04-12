Suze Orman Thinks #MeToo Will Help Women Find Their Financial Voices (Finally)

Why did you decide to launch a podcast?

"You know, what's so sad is that I’ve been doing this now really for over 35 years, and one would think that women would have progressed by now. It's true that women are making more money — many of the women are head of their households in terms of the finances — however, they still are not getting involved with the money that they make. I can go into a room of all partners at law firms, and women who are making six and seven figures, and I can sit down with them and ask them questions about their mortgages and their insurance and their this and their that and they look at me like I am talking another language. They still can’t speak the language of money. They can earn it, but on some level, they even — in my opinion — feel guilty that they’re earning more money than their male spouse happens to be earning. The conversation over all these years hasn’t changed at all, which is why I wanted to do a podcast called Women & Money."