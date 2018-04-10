A conservative Sinclair TV and radio personality in St. Louis, MO, had his show canceled after threatening to assault Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting survivor and gun reform activist David Hogg.
Jamie Allman — an actual adult man — tweeted, "When we kick their ass they all like to claim we're drunk. I've been hanging out getting ready to ram a hot poker up David Hogg's ass tomorrow. Busy working. Preparing," on March 26. Allman deleted the tweet and set his Twitter to private but the tweet recently began recirculating, leading to a call for a boycott of advertisers on Allman's show, The Allman Report, which aired on Sinclair affiliate KDNL (ABC 30).
Before resigning and having his show canceled, Allman also mocked Parkland students — children who are still in high school — on his show, Media Matters reported.
Sinclair confirms that Jamie Allman, who has a nightly show on St. Louis' @KDNLABC30, has resigned after his tweet about sexually assaulting David Hogg with a hot poker sparked backlash and an advertiser boycott— Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) April 10, 2018
Spox: "Yes his show is canceled and he is off the air immediately" pic.twitter.com/sPQfozh6ec
In a statement to the Washington Post, a Sinclair spokesperson confirmed Allman's departure from the station, saying, “We have accepted Mr. Allman’s resignation, and his show has been canceled."
Hogg has become one of the favorite targets on conservative personalities and politicians who are against the growing gun reform movement. Fox News host Laura Ingraham was dropped by many of her major advertisers last month after mocking Hogg for getting rejected from several colleges. Last week, Republican mayor of Waterville, ME Nick Isgro mocked Hogg on Twitter in defense of Ingraham.
Despite the onslaught of vitriol from the right, Hogg has remained steadfast and positive about the movement. “I mean, we’re kind of the faces of the movement,” Hogg previously told the New York Times. “Together we kind of form an unstoppable force that terrifies them."
Refinery29 has reached out to David Hogg for comment and will update this story when we hear back.
