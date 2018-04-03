Here's How The Parkland Students Feel About Their New Clear Backpacks

These clear backpacks accomplish absolutely nothing. Not every item placed in the bag is visible and there is no possible way to monitor the contents of over 3000 backpacks. It’s great to know that this is where my community puts its resources.— Kyrah Simon (@kyrahsimon) April 2, 2018
Let me be clear. I have not been asking for school security, I have been asking for common sense gun laws. However, I think school safety is important. Clear backpacks and checkpoints don’t make anyone feel safe. They make us feel like black sheep, like we’re different.— Ryan DeWerff // #NEVERAGAIN (@ryan_dewerff) April 2, 2018
Theres a CLEAR line between public safety and invasion of privacy.— Sam Fuentes (@funkpuncher) April 3, 2018
That line is crossed at transparent backpacks.
This backpack is probably worth more than my life #trends #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/sVAfRbt12R— Carmen Lo // #NEVERAGAIN (@xo_karmin_ox) April 2, 2018
.@marcorubio pic.twitter.com/yxuXCRGCiE— Sarah Chadwick// #NEVERAGAIN (@Sarahchadwickk) April 2, 2018
Update: someone just asked me for gum and school started 5 minutes ago.— Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) April 3, 2018