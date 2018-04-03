At Least 4 Injured During Shooting At YouTube's HQ

At least four people were injured during a shooting at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, CA on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
Police said one woman was found dead of a self-inflicted wound. Authorities are still investigating whether that person was the shooter. As of 2:40 p.m. Pacific Time, police were still canvassing the YouTube campus.
The shooting began at around 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time, according to authorities. The situation was contained shortly after, though it's still an active investigation.
"We are responding to an active shooter," the San Bruno Police Department said on Twitter around 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. "Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive."
Several employees took to the platform to say there was a shooting and they were running out of the YouTube campus.
Vadim Lavrusik, who works on the Product department, tweeted: "Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers."
President Trump quickly responded to the incident, tweeting: "Was just briefed on the shooting at YouTube’s HQ in San Bruno, California. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved. Thank you to our phenomenal Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders that are currently on the scene."
The active shooter situation comes just under two months after the Feb. 14 mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL that left 17 dead.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
