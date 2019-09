Amid all this useless big stick carrying, Axe is too busy to take his sons, the “princelings,” to their Little League game. While Lara sits on the bleachers, waiting for them to show up, she delivers a cringeworthy little speech to a fellow hedge fund wife after the woman makes a passive aggressive reference to the Axelrods' separation. “You think the attention you receive is deserved... When every relationship in your life reveals itself to be a trade on your husband’s net worth...you'll be hiring a PR rep the first time your Halloween costume isn't mentioned on Page Six... so consider keeping that husband.” But Lara, come on. Are you suggesting that you’re above all the favors Axe’s money has bought? The houses? The business opportunities? Maybe it’s because I don’t buy Akerman’s delivery, but I just don’t believe Lara when she ascends any kind of moral high ground.