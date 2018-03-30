Women On TV Just Lost An Important Ally

Shonda Rhimes took to social media Thursday to mourn the passing of Suzanne Patmore Gibbs, a key television executive who opened doors for women.
"Suzanne was my very first champion at ABC Studios," Rhimes wrote in a statement posted to Twitter and Instagram. "[Suzanne was] the first exec to say, 'Maybe Shonda could write a show TV show.'" Gibbs was, according to Rhimes, the executive who made sure the Grey's Anatomy pilot got made. Rhimes dedicated last night's TGIT to Gibbs.
Patmore Gibbs died suddenly Thursday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She was 50. A television kingpin, Gibbs was the chief executive at TriStar Television, a Sony studio imprint that produced Good Girls Revolt, among other properties. THR reports that Sony employees were informed of her death yesterday as well.
Before working at TriStar, Patmore Gibbs worked for Touchstone and ABC. As an executive, she drifted towards shows headlined by women, such as Grey's Anatomy, but also Private Practice, Ugly Betty, and Desperate Housewives. She also helped develop Lost and the beloved show Pushing Daisies.
Maril Davis, the showrunner of Outlander on Starz, tweeted her condolences Friday.
"Very sad news. Suzanne was an incredibly kind and supportive executive and a genuinely good person. My heart goes out to her family," Davis wrote. Patmore Gibbs helped develop Outlander during her time at Sony Pictures Television.
Dana Scalvo, the creator of Good Girls Revolt, called Patmore Gibbs "a tireless rebel." Scalvo added, "She tenaciously fought, year after year, for shows that girls and women could see themselves in. So distraught to hear of her death."
Marti Noxon, the executive known for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Grey's Anatomy and Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce, wrote, "She was a dear friend and one of the few great execs to always champion stories by and about women."
In a statement provided to THR, Patmore Gibbs' family wrote, "[Suzanne] was a mentor, a guiding light and a tastemaker for multiple studios … a kind, thoughtful and supportive to everyone she worked with — and in return, she was respected and admired throughout Hollywood. While she was justifiably proud of her many career accomplishments, she felt that her greatest success was her loving family and friends."
