Still, even though Phillip has had to bear his own share of the work-sex burdens (actually marrying one of your sources and keeping up that double life for over two years has got to count for something, I guess), it's always been made clear that that part of the job is harder for women, not due to any kind of delicate sensibilities, but simply because of the added risk of violence. Elizabeth's induction into the KGB, for example, came with the high price of sexual assault at the hand of a superior officer, a trauma that she still hasn't fully dealt with. And now that he's quit the life and she hasn't, that equilibrium in their work-sex life has been disrupted. Now, she's the only one using her body in the service of the Soviet Union, while Phillip gets to give pep talks at the travel agency. Their relationship has clearly suffered as a result, which means that Elizabeth isn't even getting the support at home that she used to rely on after such a mission.