We Tried Trader Joe's Best Vegan Buys — & Here Are Our Favorites

Eating vegan no longer feels restrictive — especially when exploring the grocery aisles of Trader Joe's. The budget-friendly store boasts a massive lineup of vegan products that range from savory to sweet, breakfast to dessert, and pretty much everything in between. While we've been slowly eating our way through the different offerings, we decided that it was time to taste test and curate a list of our own IRL favorites. And so we did.
Find nine of our highly recommended vegan buys from Trader Joe's ahead — you know, the ones that actually taste as good as they look (and in some cases, even better). Whether you're looking for an easy weekday breakfast and coffee combo, or interesting appetizer and burger alternatives, we've got you covered. Scroll on to get your next shopping list started off right with these flavorful vegan goods.
Did we miss your favorite vegan Trader Joe's buy? Shout it out in the comments, below!