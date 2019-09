The Risqué Italian Magazine That J. Paul Getty III Appeared In Has A Controversial History

In the first episode of Trust, John Paul Getty III (Harris Dickinson) comes this close to achieving what the other men in his family have been unable to: Winning the trust of J. Paul Getty (Donald Sutherland), the family patriarch and the richest man in the world. For a second there, John Paul thought he would be able to the money he desperately needed from his grandfather — and possibly even inherit the Getty Oil company as a side bonus. Then, something in 16-year-old Getty's young past emerges , and ruins his chances at his grandfather's money (and love).