Shonda Rhimes wasn't content with one show about lawyers , so she premiered For The People last week on ABC. Rather than committing murder, however, these lawyers are fresh out of school and working on opposite sides of cases in the Southern District of New York Federal Court ("The Mother Court"). While episode two of the series premieres tomorrow, the cast of characters are already grappling with some pretty complicated backstories. For instance, Allison (Jasmin Savoy Brown) found herself working in the same court as her ex, Seth (Ben Rappaport). In order to focus on her rapidly growing career, the two have to address this awkwardness head-on. They do just that in this exclusive clip from Tuesday's episode, which also features Girlboss' Britt Robertson as Allison's friend Sandra, who it's safe to say is not helping this uncomfortable moment get any easier.