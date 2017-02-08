Breaking news, people: Girlboss will premiere on Netflix on April 21, 2017. Based on Sophia Amoruso's memoir of the same name, the series follows a young and hungry Amoruso (played by Britt Robertson) as she builds the successful retailer Nasty Gal from the ground up. Refinery29's own Arianna Davis recently sat down with Robertson, as well as series executive producer Kay Cannon. Watch as the two share the secrets to making the series and becoming a girlboss. The book, which The New York Times called, "a D.I.Y. success manual written for women who were more prone to be voted 'Most Unique' than 'Most Likely to Succeed,'" is widely regarded as a how-to for aspiring business owners. Amoruso founded her vintage clothing company in 2006 when she was just 22. By 2011, the company was worth well over $20 million. At the start, the now 33-year-old businesswoman had next to no money in her bank account. These days, she has 432K followers on Instagram and, hey, she's executive producing a series about her own life. The San Diego native has already shared a few promotional images from the show on Instagram. From what we can tell, there will be vintage red flares, blunt bangs, and one truly epic jacket. As for the rest of the show, we'll have to wait for April 21 to find out. Watch the Netflix roundtable featuring Robertson and Cannon, below.
