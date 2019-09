In the year since he was fired by NBC for his appearance in the infamous Access Hollywood video with Donald Trump, Billy Bush has been on a forgiveness tour. In December, Bush wrote an op-ed for The New York Times refuting Trump’s denials that he ever said "grab them by the pussy." Shortly after, he sat down for his first TV interview with Stephen Colbert and showed support for Trump’s accusers . But, when Bush appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher, one person was tired of hearing him talk and just wanted him to listen.