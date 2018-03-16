Shepard is a serendipitous addition to the show, given that he's married to Kristen Bell. Bell is good friends with Mila Kunis, who is married to Kutcher. Who's to say Bell and Kunis won't show up on The Ranch? Kunis and Bell co-starred in Bad Moms and Bad Moms Christmas — during promotion for the movies, Kunis and Bell developed a very public (and very enjoyable) friendship. Now, Kutcher and Shepard can compete with their own co-star friendship.