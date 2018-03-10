10 Things I Hate About You wasn't just a movie. It was a literature lesson, a fashion moment, and a romantic awakening all in one. This adaptation of Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew was set in 1990s Seattle (but filmed in Tacoma), with lots of scenes filmed at the home of the Stratford sisters. And if you have a cool $1.6 million, that home can be yours. Get ready to act out the pregnancy suit scene whenever you wish.
The five-bedroom 5,760 sq. ft Victorian home was built in in 1907 and overlooks Puget Sound. According to real estate agent Jeff Jensen, it hasn't been on the housing market for over 30 years, and the photographs show how diligently the home has been cared for. It still boasts original Victorian woodwork, including stunning carved wood stair railings and mantelpieces. Stained glass windows and built-in cabinets keep the place feeling true to its time, but don't worry, there's still plenty of home upgrades for the modern family. A finished basement with a party bar can entertain Kat (Julia Stiles) and Patrick's (Heath Ledger, we miss you) RiotGrrl friends, while Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) can cook dinner parties in the spacious kitchen with steel appliances and a granite island.
Browse through the photos to see the home, but be warned, you'll be running circles in your brain trying to figure out how to score a mortgage. Also, you should know the home doesn't include Kat's guitar or Bianca's collection of tiny floral dresses