These Selena Shopping Bags Broke The Internet

Radio waves. Film and TV scripts. Cosmetic campaigns. And grocery stores? The power of Selena, the iconic Mexican-American Tejano singer who was tragically murdered in 1995, conquered a new market last week when grocery chain H-E-B debuted a new, limited edition run featuring the late singer’s likeness on their reusable shopping bags.
Emblazoned with pink lettering spelling out “Queen of Cumbia” (the Latin dance music Selena helped popularize in the United States), the bags debuted March 2 at the San Antonio-based supermarket’s outlets, as well as online. According to Texas Monthly, people were lined up well over an hour in advance to purchase the bags and the website crashed shortly after their noon posting went live.
Advertisement
H-E-B is proud to Partner with The Selena Foundation to honor the Queen of Cumbia. Check https://t.co/6mdnZhWaM8 at 12 noon CT today for another chance to order your limited-edition bag. pic.twitter.com/n2ULEYQx4X— H-E-B (@HEB) March 2, 2018
That afternoon, the store Tweeted an update: “The passion from Selena fans has been incredible and has demonstrated a strong following from around the nation,” they wrote. “It is great to be a part of the love that @SelenaLaLeyenda continues to inspire across all generations. We are officially sold out in stores and online."
The passion from Selena fans has been incredible and has demonstrated a strong following from around the nation. It is great to be a part of the love that @SelenaLaLeyenda continues to inspire across all generations. We are officially sold out in stores and online. #SelenayHEB— H-E-B (@HEB) March 2, 2018
M.A.C. Cosmetics has also experienced the preternatural enthusiasm of her fanbase in recent years. In 2016, the manufacturer found themselves persuaded by a Change.org petition asking for a collection to be released in the singer’s honor. They teamed-up with Selena’s sister, Suzette Quintanilla, and upon launch, it became the best selling celebrity cosmetic collection in history, selling out immediately. Upon restock, it did it again.
Refinery29 has contacted H-E-B to see if they’re planning a restock, but if you can’t wait, there are well over 100 active auctions on eBay for the coveted item. Most prices hover around $40, though some hopeful sellers are aiming for three-digits. If that’s too much for your wallet to bear, throw on some sequins and a red lip and hit the dance floor instead!
Advertisement