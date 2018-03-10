Who is currently in my kitchen is today's question? I can tell you security popped in so I could do a quick fitting then they took the bling n left. But who is she? #mystery #mysteryladyinmykitchen #lifesize #realistic #glamourousladies #cakeartists #celebritycakeartist #sculptress #cakelady #currentview #lifeasacakeartist
So those who guessed the gorgeous Kim K West they were correct, well kind of but actually it was a trick question because the cake was made for a Kim K look alike, very similar features but differing slightly from the world famous KKW. Body shape wise and her facial features too. After All there is only one @kimkardashian I tried a pioneering techinque and 3D printed KKW face in edible materials and used that as a foundation and built upon it with modeling chocolate mixed with @massa_ticino_sugarpaste to adapt the features to make my Kim K look alike client. Then used edible powders to contour her face and bring it to life scroll across and see the process
Ta dah! The big reveal! Introducing the million dollar bride!!!!! Inspired by arabian influence this was her in the beautiful @rafflesdubai where she was created. She was revealed today @thebrideshow I'm too tired for hashtags but she is so worth it ! Will post detail images later need skeep now sshhhh